Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Illustration ID: 16492648
Abstract Fractal Illustration with metallic or plastic elements- digital noise is specifically used as a texture element of this design
Illustration Formats
5000 × 3885 pixels • 16.7 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 777 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 389 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.