Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Illustration ID: 1380200
abstract fractal illustration designed with the fractal explorer, this is a large file showing many details when viewed at full size, very suitable as a background!
Illustration Formats
2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.