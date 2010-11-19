Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 870830
abstract fractal background created with apophysis, this is a large file showing many details when viewed at full size
Illustration Formats
2048 × 1536 pixels • 6.8 × 5.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.