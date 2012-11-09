Images

Image
Abstract fluid art background navy blue and sky colors. Liquid marble. Acrylic painting on canvas with swirl sapphire gradient. Alcohol ink backdrop with curly wavy pattern.
Edit
Beautiful vector marbled surface. Unique handmade texture with liquid paint. Watercolor background. Blue waves.
Marble background
Marbled blue abstract background. Liquid marble pattern.
Colorful blue marble ink paper textures on white background. Chaotic abstract organic design.
Low poly horizontal mosaic background. Template design, list, front page, brochure layout, banner, idea, cover, print, flyer, book, blank, card, ad, sign, sheet. Copy space. Vector clip art.
blue wave abstract backround
Marble Green background

414219088

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

Item ID: 2136457773

Abstract fluid art background navy blue and sky colors. Liquid marble. Acrylic painting on canvas with swirl sapphire gradient. Alcohol ink backdrop with curly wavy pattern.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anastasiia Guseva

Anastasiia Guseva