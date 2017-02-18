Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract fantasy floral design for any type of printing like textile, ceramic products, digital paper, wrapping paper, floor carpet. Design element for border, frame, logo, pattern, background making
Edit
Illustration of a kaleidoscope, Colorful mosaic texture, mosaic patterns, seamless texture of a kaleidoscope, the color of the background of the kaleidoscope, mosaic, illustration, geometric pattern.
Blue and red. White and black. Extruded mandala. Abstract shapes.
orange circle kaleidoscope abstract background
Very beautiful kaleidoscope images for your design
Indian watercolor colorful symmetrical pattern for textile, porcelain ceramic tiles, design. Vintage decorative element with mandala. Hand drawn background. Islam, arabic, india, ottoman motifs.
wonderful abstract illustrated glass background pattern

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131854753

Item ID: 2131854753

Abstract fantasy floral design for any type of printing like textile, ceramic products, digital paper, wrapping paper, floor carpet. Design element for border, frame, logo, pattern, background making

Formats

  • 2828 × 2828 pixels • 9.4 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nazia Chowdhury

Nazia Chowdhury