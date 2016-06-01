Images

Abstract fantasy floral design for any type of printing like textile, ceramic products, digital paper, wrapping paper, floor carpet. Design element for border, frame, logo, pattern, background making
Cloudland Canyon Dogwood Berries Kaleidoscope
Geometric and abstract background texture design, futuristic background pattern, colorful kaleidoscope background
Melting colorful symmetrical square pattern for textile, ceramic tiles and design
Home Repeating Pattern. Beauty Tie Dye Seamless. Dirty Art Banner. Colored Aquarelle Texture. Arabic Oil Paintbrush. Brushed Textile. Gray Brushed Paper. Light Ethnic Seamless.
Kaleidoscope background and wallpaper.
Colorful symmetrical vertical pattern for textile, tiles and design
Detail of tile in Thai temple

615197507

615197507

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131854747

Item ID: 2131854747

Formats

  • 2828 × 2828 pixels • 9.4 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nazia Chowdhury

Nazia Chowdhury