Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract empty white phone with mock up screen leaning on blue wall with sunlight and window shadows. Gallery concept. 3D Rendering
mobile phone with blurred pool in condominium background
mobile phone with blurred pool in condominium background
Mobile phone with copy space on blue background, minimal technology concept
mobile phone with blurred pool in condominium background
Blank white cell phone screen on wooden cylinder at abstract sunny white background. Realistic cell phone mockup. 3D rendering
Smartphone copy space on beautiful bokeh background
Modern mobile smartphone with empty blank screen on wooden floor. Technology and presentation concept. Mock up. 3D Rendering

See more

1906896979

See more

1906896979

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133348587

Item ID: 2133348587

Abstract empty white phone with mock up screen leaning on blue wall with sunlight and window shadows. Gallery concept. 3D Rendering

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Who is Danny

Who is Danny