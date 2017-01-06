Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Abstract design made of cutout of male head and symbolic elements on the subject of human mind, consciousness, imagination, science and creativity

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

146024831

Stock Illustration ID: 146024831

Abstract design made of cutout of male head and symbolic elements on the subject of human mind, consciousness, imagination, science and creativity

Illustration Formats

  • 3600 × 2700 pixels • 12 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

agsandrew

agsandrew