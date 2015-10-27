Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract Dark Column Modern Design Background. Simple stripe background of light and shadows. Modern urban architecture abstract lines background. Vertical black and White Stripes Seamless pattern. 3D
Edit
Lath structures viewed as pattern with irregular or gently chaotic stripes. Business architecture or technology background resembling bar code against black wall. Abstract geometric template.
Backgrounds of luminous vertical strips. 3D Render
Abstract background, silhouette of a Japanese old wooden window.
Escalator pattern texture background fashionable
Black and white grunge stripe line vector background. Abstract halftone illustration background.Spotted grunge grid background pattern
Black and white grunge stripe line background. Abstract halftone illustration background.Spotted grunge grid background pattern
Background of Corrugated Galvanized Iron (CGI) sheet seen through a window

See more

1505997767

See more

1505997767

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138342967

Item ID: 2138342967

Abstract Dark Column Modern Design Background. Simple stripe background of light and shadows. Modern urban architecture abstract lines background. Vertical black and White Stripes Seamless pattern. 3D

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Supawat Eurthanaboon

Supawat Eurthanaboon