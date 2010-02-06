Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract Creative concept multicolored blurred background set. For Web and Mobile Applications, art illustration template design, business infographic and social media, modern decoration.
Colorful background of flowing fabric. Smooth and soft.
Background of colorful lines
Abstract blurry wallpaper with many different colors
Abstract soft cloud background in pastel colorful gradation.
Modern Abstract Background with Blur Effect and Bright Rainbow Colors.
Dark Red, Yellow vector modern elegant backdrop. An elegant bright illustration with gradient. New style for your business design.
Dark BLUE vector colorful blur backdrop. Abstract colorful illustration with gradient. Completely new design for your business.

See more

1677598699

See more

1677598699

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137934775

Item ID: 2137934775

Abstract Creative concept multicolored blurred background set. For Web and Mobile Applications, art illustration template design, business infographic and social media, modern decoration.

Formats

  • 3600 × 2300 pixels • 12 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 639 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 320 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

N

novia99