Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Abstract Creative concept multicolored blurred background set. For Web and Mobile Applications, art illustration template design, business infographic and social media, modern decoration.
Formats
3600 × 2300 pixels • 12 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 639 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 320 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG