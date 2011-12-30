Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract concept illustration of faceless yellow classical bust on pedestal with carved black emoticon style face from 3d rendering on dark red background.
Edit
Little boy face, laughing facial expression, cartoon vector illustrations isolated on white background. black male kid emoji face laughing out load, closed eyes and open mouth. Laughing expression
Little boy face, wow facial expression, cartoon vector illustrations isolated on white background.
Little boy face expression, smiling facial expression, cartoon vector illustrations isolated on white background. blackd male kid emoji face smile, white teeth. Happy, glad, smiling face expression
Little boy face, angry facial expression, cartoon vector illustrations isolated on white background. black male kid emoji face, feeling distressed, frustrated, sullen, upset. Angry face expression
Little boy face, wow facial expression, cartoon vector illustrations isolated on yellow background. black male kid emoji face surprised, amazed, astonished. Surprised, wow face expression
Number 3 fire. Flames Font three. Tattoo alphabet character. fiery sign ABC
Little boy face expression, smiling facial expression, cartoon vector illustrations isolated on yellow background. blackd male kid emoji face smile, white teeth. Happy, glad, smiling face expression

See more

521224351

See more

521224351

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140228903

Item ID: 2140228903

Abstract concept illustration of faceless yellow classical bust on pedestal with carved black emoticon style face from 3d rendering on dark red background.

Formats

  • 3000 × 3000 pixels • 10 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rroselavy

Rroselavy