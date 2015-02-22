Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract Computer generated Fractal design. Fractals are infinitely complex patterns that are self-similar across different scales. Great for cell phone wallpaper
Edit
Abstract background - retro rosette.
Fractal background. Repeated seamless pattern. Spirals.
Symmetrical Textured Background with Spirals. Gray and white palette. Computer generated graphics.
The art and pattern of carving silverware.Handmade
Symmetrical Textured Background with Spirals. Gray and white palette. Computer generated graphics.
Fabulous background with Spiral Pattern. You can use it for invitations, notebook covers, phone case, postcards, cards and so on. Artwork for creative design, art and entertainment.
The art and pattern of carving silverware.

See more

390897367

See more

390897367

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142890215

Item ID: 2142890215

Abstract Computer generated Fractal design. Fractals are infinitely complex patterns that are self-similar across different scales. Great for cell phone wallpaper

Formats

  • 3464 × 3464 pixels • 11.5 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rudolfs Klintsons

Rudolfs Klintsons