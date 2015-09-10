Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract Computer generated Fractal design. Fractals are infinitely complex patterns that are self-similar across different scales. Great for cell phone wallpaper
Edit
Elegant golden element of stylized feathers with smooth lines.
Seamless pattern template with ethnic ornate and abstract mandala in white, orange and red colors. Lace pattern with tribal geometric pattern cards. Vector sketch for boho, authentic design.
Classic and golden pattern. Traditional orient ornament with white doodles. Classic vintage background.
Geometric kaleidoscope multicolored seamless pattern. Abstract background. Beautiful multicolor kaleidoscope texture. Unique kaleidoscope design. Illustration for design.
Traditional orient ornament. Classic vintage background. Golden pattern on black background with golden elements. Classic vector golden pattern.
Abstract decorative multicolor texture - kaleidoscopic pattern
Metal with floral pattern. Golden floral ornament brocade textile pattern, white doodles. Golden pattern. Background with golden elements.

See more

593320916

See more

593320916

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142890119

Item ID: 2142890119

Abstract Computer generated Fractal design. Fractals are infinitely complex patterns that are self-similar across different scales. Great for cell phone wallpaper

Formats

  • 3464 × 3464 pixels • 11.5 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rudolfs Klintsons

Rudolfs Klintsons