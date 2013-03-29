Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract Computer generated Fractal design. Fractals are infinitely complex patterns that are self-similar across different scales. Great for cell phone wallpaper
Edit
Abstract background. Monochrome texture. Image includes a effect the black and white tones.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139018599

Item ID: 2139018599

Abstract Computer generated Fractal design. Fractals are infinitely complex patterns that are self-similar across different scales. Great for cell phone wallpaper

Formats

  • 3464 × 3464 pixels • 11.5 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rudolfs Klintsons

Rudolfs Klintsons