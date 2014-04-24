Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract Colorful Light Leak Background. Modern Dynamic Background Usable for Greeting Card, Banner, Landing Page, Presentation Background, Etc.
Abstract background
Texture pattern and background design artwork.
Background in paper style. Of multi-colored details.
Lasagna Noodles
Abstract pastel soft colorful smooth blurred textured background off focus toned. Use as wallpaper or for web design
The flag of Republic of the Congo is drawn with a brush. Child hand drawn style. Interesting brush stroke abstract concept flag illustration background.
Colorful perspective pattern for textile, ceramic tiles and design

See more

796915900

See more

796915900

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132275149

Item ID: 2132275149

Abstract Colorful Light Leak Background. Modern Dynamic Background Usable for Greeting Card, Banner, Landing Page, Presentation Background, Etc.

Important information

Formats

  • 3464 × 3464 pixels • 11.5 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

Vance Arianto Lay