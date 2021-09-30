Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2080925119
Abstract colorful geometric pattern with green, red, yellow, black colors. Good for Kwanzaa, Black History month, Juneteenth background, greeting card, invitation.
D
By Dmitriy NDM
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africaafricanafrican-american independence dayafroamericaamericanblackblack freedomcandlecelebrationculturedaydecemberdecorationdecorativeemancipationequalityethnicfebruaryflagflagsflamefreedomgreenheritagehistoryholidayillustrationjune 19juneteenthkwanzakwanzaalivesmonthpanpan-africanpatriotpeaceposterracismracistrecognitionredreligionrightsritualslavespiritualsymbolusa
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist