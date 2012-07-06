Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Abstract colorful geometric arched background with golden edges; simple clean arched walls; luxury minimalist geometric scene; minimal primitive shapes in pastel color; 3D rendering, 3D illustration
Formats
6500 × 4300 pixels • 21.7 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG