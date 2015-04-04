Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Abstract bright pattern. Seamless multicolored ornament of circles, specks on a black background. Fashionable design of background, template, fabric, textile, wallpaper, packaging.
Formats
2500 × 2500 pixels • 8.3 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG