Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract blurred vivid spring summer light delicate pastel pink white bokeh background texture with bright soft color circles and bokeh lights. Card concept. Beautiful backdrop illustration.
Light Pink vector template with circles. Abstract illustration with colorful spots in nature style. Pattern for business ads.
Violet abstract bokeh background from nature environment
Beautiful and colorful Bokeh of lights for background abstract.
purple abstract thick heavy snow bokeh background
Pink ray bokeh glitter defocused lights abstract background.
Abstract glowing light bokeh blurry background
Violet bokeh texture background from natural

See more

1055601794

See more

1055601794

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125117937

Item ID: 2125117937

Abstract blurred vivid spring summer light delicate pastel pink white bokeh background texture with bright soft color circles and bokeh lights. Card concept. Beautiful backdrop illustration.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

OlgaGi

OlgaGi