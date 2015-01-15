Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Abstract black panels with copyspace for text. 3D illustration. Dark design template with color lights features. Elegant geometrical glossy stripes backdrop. Minimalist geometric cover graphic.
Formats
5720 × 3120 pixels • 19.1 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 545 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 273 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG