Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2098519555
Abstract background with geometric shapes, dirty splashes, stains for your creative ideas.Can be used to design tiles,textiles,wallpapers.Textile fabric print patterns.Colorful designs
S
By Serkan Direk
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractafricanartisticbackdropbackgroundbatikbeautifulblackcamouflagecolorcombination colorscreativedecorationdecorativedesignengland fashioneurope fashionfabricfabric patternsfabric printfashion backgroundfashion designfashionablefuturisticgraphicillustrationmixmix animal printmodern patternmodern printsmulticolornew backgroundnew patternspatchworkpatchwork fabricpatternprint patternsrenderskin texturesurfacetextile design elementstextile designstextile patternstextile printstexturetrend printstrendyuniquezebra
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist