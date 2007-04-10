Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 26749948
An abstract background in the form of three-dimensional model of corrugated sheet metal, reflecting light
Illustration Formats
4444 × 2500 pixels • 14.8 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.