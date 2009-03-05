Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract background effect of gray watercolor explosion. For Wallpapers, Templates, Websites, Games, Worlds, Power Sources, Seasons, Launches, Celebrations.
Silver ink and watercolor textures on white paper background. Paint leaks and ombre effects.
Watercolor painted background. Abstract Illustration wallpaper. Brush stroked painting. 2D Illustration.
Monochrome texture background. Image includes the effect the black and white tones. Surface looks rough. Gray printing element. Backdrop texture wall and have copy space for text.
Abstract modern black and white painting . Dry brush painted paper , canvas , wall . Textured monochrome background.
Watercolor painted background. Abstract Illustration wallpaper. Brush stroked painting. 2D Illustration.
Silver ink and watercolor textures on white paper background. Paint leaks and ombre effects.
Monochrome Abstract Banner .Tie Dye Dirty Art. Tie Dye Textures Wash. Abstract Banner .Taupe Abstract Watercolor Banner. Black Creative Dribble Tile. Metallic art.

See more

1551664556

See more

1551664556

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127240980

Item ID: 2127240980

Abstract background effect of gray watercolor explosion. For Wallpapers, Templates, Websites, Games, Worlds, Power Sources, Seasons, Launches, Celebrations.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3996 × 2454 pixels • 13.3 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 614 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 307 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

colorful freedom

colorful freedom