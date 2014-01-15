Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Abstract Artwork Clip-Art Black Silhouette of a United States American Bald Eagle Isolated on a Red, White, and Blue Fourth of July Patriotic Background
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

30336841

Stock Illustration ID: 30336841

Abstract Artwork Clip-Art Black Silhouette of a United States American Bald Eagle Isolated on a Red, White, and Blue Fourth of July Patriotic Background

Illustration Formats

  • 3500 × 3500 pixels • 11.7 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

R

RRandall