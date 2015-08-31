Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract art. Versatile artistic image for creative design projects: posters, banners, cards, book covers, magazines, prints, wallpapers. Watercolour on paper. Neutral colours.
Rough cement wall texture and background
The old,white, grey grunge concrete texture or background. Copy space. graphical resource
The vertical view of old,white, grey grunge concrete texture or background. Copy space. graphical resource
Grey concrete wall of a new building with apartments. Background texture.
wood texture. background old panels
Limestone closeup surface vintage light gray white structure stone material texture background
Old peeling paint grunge cement wall texture and background

See more

1587215125

See more

1587215125

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124815996

Item ID: 2124815996

Abstract art. Versatile artistic image for creative design projects: posters, banners, cards, book covers, magazines, prints, wallpapers. Watercolour on paper. Neutral colours.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5190 × 5071 pixels • 17.3 × 16.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 977 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 489 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

tofutyklein

tofutyklein