Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract art background with dark gray and white colors wavy lines. African styles backdrop with curve grey water ornate. Oriental arabic pattern and ornate. Modern graphic design with ethnic element.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136457785

Item ID: 2136457785

Abstract art background with dark gray and white colors wavy lines. African styles backdrop with curve grey water ornate. Oriental arabic pattern and ornate. Modern graphic design with ethnic element.

Formats

  • 6500 × 4595 pixels • 21.7 × 15.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 707 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 354 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anastasiia Guseva

Anastasiia Guseva