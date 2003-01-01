Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
abstract art background with color gradient.simple design Blurred shapes.light leaks.bright background for your content like video channel templates.tumbnails,ad promotions.games.and many more.
Formats
5000 × 3500 pixels • 16.7 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 700 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 350 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG