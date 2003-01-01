Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
8 March sale banner with tulip Background Design. Template for advertising, web, social media and fashion ads. Poster, flyer, greeting card, header for website Copy space illustration
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133065175

Item ID: 2133065175

8 March sale banner with tulip Background Design. Template for advertising, web, social media and fashion ads. Poster, flyer, greeting card, header for website Copy space illustration

Formats

  • 6999 × 2976 pixels • 23.3 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 425 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 213 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Y

Yganko