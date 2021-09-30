Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2090917444
5% off. Five percent. 5% offer. Special promotion. Detailed background, black, red, gray and white
V
By Vini Arts
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
5%5% offbackgroundbannerbigblackbusinessbuycardcoupondarkdaydesigndiscounteleganteventfashionfestivalfive percentflyerfridayholidayillustrationlabellimitedmarketmarketingnewnovemberoffofferoffer 5%posterpresentpricepromopromotionpromotionalredsaleshopspecialspecial offerspecial promotionstoresuper salesurprisesymboltagtemplate
Categories: Business/Finance, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist