Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
5$ Five dollar price symbol. Lava Fire text number in 3d render on dark black background with fire sparkles - Used for sales, offer, discount, finances, balance, and save money signs
Formats
5000 × 3500 pixels • 16.7 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 700 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 350 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG