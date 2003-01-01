Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
3d style black background with geometric layers. Abstract dark futuristic wallpaper. Elegant glossy stripes backdrop. Geometrical template design for poster, brochure, presentation, website.
Formats
5720 × 3120 pixels • 19.1 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 545 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 273 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG