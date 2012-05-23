Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Illustration ID: 29393758
3D stone polished floor finish and ornament. It is a beige and grey pattern background ideal for construction, architecture, natural or retro design
Illustration Formats
5700 × 4275 pixels • 19 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.