Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3D Single soft pink fancy Cupcake and cream with lighting little lucky birthday candle sweet dessert and copy space on top vanilla cream near candle for add or decoration gift celebrate special day
Colorful birthday cupcake with copy space to side
Big and small celebratory cupcakes with decorative lit candles
Birthday cupcake with candle on yellow background
pink cupcake with cream and candle on a white background
Delicious birthday cupcake with turquoise cream and burning candle on pink background
White cream cupcake with candle
Tasty cupcake with candle on color background

See more

778289347

See more

778289347

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132876115

Item ID: 2132876115

3D Single soft pink fancy Cupcake and cream with lighting little lucky birthday candle sweet dessert and copy space on top vanilla cream near candle for add or decoration gift celebrate special day

Formats

  • 5500 × 3094 pixels • 18.3 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ALEXTRA

ALEXTRA