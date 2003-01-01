Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
3D sexy anime doll japanese schoolgirl in swimsuit.Comic cosplay hero.Cartoon, comics, manga illustration.Conceptual fashion art.Isolate render
Formats
4200 × 5000 pixels • 14 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
840 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
420 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG