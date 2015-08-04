Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3D rendering,Modern family kitchen design, new cabinets and kitchenware with refrigerators, sunlight from the window.
3D render of the room of the teenager in blue color
Modern bathroom interior design in gray and sand colors
Electric appliances such as espresso coffee maker, sandwich maker and oven in modern minimalistic white kitchen interior
Bright modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Interior design.
television of the house in living room
kitchen with staircase interior design 3D rendering illustration
modern kitchen design

See more

1365821009

See more

1365821009

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133205503

Item ID: 2133205503

3D rendering,Modern family kitchen design, new cabinets and kitchenware with refrigerators, sunlight from the window.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3200 × 2400 pixels • 10.7 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Smith wu

Smith wu