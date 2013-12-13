Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
3D rendering,Modern family kitchen design, new cabinets and kitchenware with refrigerators, sunlight from the window.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
2846 × 2370 pixels • 9.5 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 833 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 417 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG