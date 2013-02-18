Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d rendering of minimal scene of blank podium with Chinese lunar new year theme. Display stand for product presentation mock up. Cylinder stage in Chinese traditional texture with simple design.
Edit
Large white and red color billboard in a mall, Red banner with room to add your own text
Abstract illustration with shape speech talking cloud of red color. Quote geometric origami red speech bubble background and place for message sign. Colorful banners set
Abstract illustration with shape speech talking cloud of red color. Quote geometric origami red speech bubble background and place for message sign. Colorful banners set
Supermarket set of shelves with flags or shelf-stoppers. 3D rendering
Blank store front window as copy space for graphics design mock up
Business Building - 3D Rendering
Blank real state sale banner sign, 3d render illustration.

See more

1937891215

See more

1937891215

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2105089388

Item ID: 2105089388

3d rendering of minimal scene of blank podium with Chinese lunar new year theme. Display stand for product presentation mock up. Cylinder stage in Chinese traditional texture with simple design.

Formats

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

tanatpon13p

tanatpon13p