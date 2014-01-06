Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d rendering of minimal scene of blank podium with Chinese lunar new year theme. Display stand for product presentation mock up. Cylinder stage in Chinese traditional texture with simple design.
Edit
Red and golden podium with Chineses elements for Chinese New Year concept, stand, stage, pedestal, 3D Rendering.
Rolled red carpet and fence with illumination and blurred sparkles, vector background
Podium, pedestal or platform, background for the presentation of cosmetic products. Place for ads. 3D rendering red stage geometry with gold. Product presentation blank podium.
Christmas background with lamps
Podium round stage chinese style, for chinese new year and festivals or mid autumn festivalwith red papar cut art and craft on color backgroung with asian elements
Podium round stage chinese style, for chinese new year and festivals or mid autumn festivalwith red papar cut art and craft on color backgroung with asian elements
Stage podium with lighting, Stage Podium Scene with for Award Ceremony on red Background. Vector illustration

See more

1188714493

See more

1188714493

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2105089385

Item ID: 2105089385

3d rendering of minimal scene of blank podium with Chinese lunar new year theme. Display stand for product presentation mock up. Cylinder stage in Chinese traditional texture with simple design.

Formats

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

tanatpon13p

tanatpon13p