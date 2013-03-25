Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d rendering of minimal scene of blank podium with Chinese lunar new year theme. Display stand for product presentation mock up. Cylinder stage in Chinese traditional texture with simple design.
Edit
Theater tickets in a ticket pouch with black background
Rubber Stamp on a white background with message of Important
Blank app icon with free trial ribbon, vector illustration
Debt on wooden cubes with coins on red background. Financial crisis concept.
Color line Ticket icon isolated on color background. Circle white button.
A book for an entrepreneur, starting a business
Color line Ticket icon isolated on color background. Circle white button. Vector Illustration

See more

1537281563

See more

1537281563

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2105089379

Item ID: 2105089379

3d rendering of minimal scene of blank podium with Chinese lunar new year theme. Display stand for product presentation mock up. Cylinder stage in Chinese traditional texture with simple design.

Formats

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

tanatpon13p

tanatpon13p