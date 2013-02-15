Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 48893404
3D rendering of a house in construction, connected to a computer mouse, on top of blueprints, with and energy efficiency rating chart and a safety helmet
Illustration Formats
4000 × 3720 pixels • 13.3 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 930 pixels • 3.3 × 3.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 465 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.