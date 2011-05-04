Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
3d rendering. HDRI environment map. 360 degree spherical seamless vr panorama. Abstract empty t interior with abstract rectangular decorative elements with neon lighting.
Formats
8192 × 4320 pixels • 27.3 × 14.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 527 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 264 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG