Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3D rendering ,The elegant and spacious bedroom design of the modern apartment has a coat cabinet beside the big bed
Bedroom interior. Bed. 3d illustration.
Bedroom interior. 3d illustration
Table Top And Blur Interior of Background 3d render
Bedroom interior. 3d illustration
Interior of a hotel bedroom
White bathroom vanity with bowl sink paired with modern faucet fixed in front of brown backsplash tiles. Northwest, USA
interior perspective of six hotel bedroom with two double beds and two twin beds for six persons at Samed Cabana Samed island Rayong district Thailand

See more

1171254160

See more

1171254160

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133205827

Item ID: 2133205827

3D rendering ,The elegant and spacious bedroom design of the modern apartment has a coat cabinet beside the big bed

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3200 × 2400 pixels • 10.7 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Smith wu

Smith wu