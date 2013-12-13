Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3D rendering ,The elegant and spacious bedroom design of the modern apartment has a coat cabinet beside the big bed
gray bedroom with flowers and a large bedgray bedroom with flowers and a large bed
Hotel rooms and interiors with bathrooms and kitchenettes
Two bedroom apartment with a view of Golden Gate Bridge
Interior of exclusive bedroom in luxury mansion
Small Hotel room interior with blue colours wall, wooden elements in design
White sofa, ceiling fan and television in living room of pool villa, house. home, condo and apartment
Empty hostel room with two beds and white curtains on a window

See more

1177079497

See more

1177079497

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133205809

Item ID: 2133205809

3D rendering ,The elegant and spacious bedroom design of the modern apartment has a coat cabinet beside the big bed

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3200 × 2400 pixels • 10.7 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Smith wu

Smith wu