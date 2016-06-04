Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3D rendering of cyberpunk AI. Circuit board. Technology background. Central Computer Processors CPU and GPU concept. Motherboard digital chip. Tech science background.
Edit
Hard disk on the table. Computer hard drive. Chips and PC components. Storage data and information recovery. Digital technology.
Electronic circuit board close up.
3D rendering. Digital binary data and electronic circuit board. Cyber security concept abstract background.
closeup of electronic circuit board with processor background
3d rendering gold cpu chips on black circuit board
3D illustration close-up Gold Bars, weight of Gold Bars 1000 grams Concept of wealth and reserve. Concept of success in business and finance
It is shiny gold, the illustration weighs 1000 g, 3D illustrations, 3D renderings, 3D artwork

See more

1822360016

See more

1822360016

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141660549

Item ID: 2141660549

3D rendering of cyberpunk AI. Circuit board. Technology background. Central Computer Processors CPU and GPU concept. Motherboard digital chip. Tech science background.

Formats

  • 8742 × 4836 pixels • 29.1 × 16.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 553 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 277 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

jiang jie feng

jiang jie feng