Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
3d rendering Curve Dynamic Fluid Liquid Wallpaper. Light Pastel Cold Color Colorful Swirl Gradient Mesh. Bright Pink Vivid Vibrant Smooth Surface. Blurred Water Multicolor Neon Sky Gradient Background
Formats
6880 × 3872 pixels • 22.9 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG