Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2084610616
3D rendering, Abstract minimal mock up scene, geometry podium shape for show cosmetic product display, Christmas tree and gift box, Christmas and New Year's studio interior platform.
S
By StarkVector
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3d3d renderabstractadvertisingarchitecturebackgroundbannerbeautybrightchristmaschristmas evechristmas treeclothingcolorconceptdecordesignelegantemptyfashionfemalefloorfurnituregoldgoldenholidayhomehouseillustrationinteriorisolatedlightmodernnew yearobjectpatternpine treepinkredroomsceneryshoespacesplashstylewallwhitewomanwoodenxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist