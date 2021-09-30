Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2098261915
3d rendering of an abstract geometric background. The surface is made of many metallic, silver hexagons with reflections. A golden ball, a low-polygonal figure, a primitive on the surface.
3
By 3DStach
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3d3d illustration3d renderingabstractarchitectureartbackdropbackgroundballbusinesscellcommunicationconceptconnectioncreativecrystalline structuredecorationdentdigitalelementfuturisticgeometricgeometrygoldgraphichexagonhexagonalhoneycombhoneycomb seamlessillustrationlow polymeshmetalmodernmosaicnetworkpatternplatonic bodypolygonalreliefrendershapesimplestructurestylesurfacetechtechnologywallpaperxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist