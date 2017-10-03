Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A 3D rendered illustration of a scalloped platinum metallic seal with a ring of large golden stars on a smooth textured domed platinum insert, isolated on a white background.
Formats
2042 × 2040 pixels • 6.8 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 999 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG