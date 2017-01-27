Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 34132051
3D rendered illustration of reg, green, blue, and yellow puzzle pieces coming together, isolated in white background
Illustration Formats
5000 × 3437 pixels • 16.7 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 687 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 344 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.